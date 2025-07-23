Azerbaijan intends to finance construction of modern children's hospital in Bishkek

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 23.​ Azerbaijan intends to fund the construction of a modern children's hospital in Bishkek, said Kanybek Tumanbayev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the National Center for Maternal and Child Health Protection, Tumanbayev noted that initial plans had considered building the facility in the Issyk-Kul region. However, following the visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Azerbaijan, the decision was made to implement the project in the capital.

"Preparatory work has already begun," Tumanbayev stated.

He added that the new medical facility will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art technology and built in accordance with modern standards.

