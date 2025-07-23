Kazakhstan and Georgia expand multimodal services through Middle Corridor

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways Chairman Talgat Aldybergenov met with Georgian officials to discuss expanding railway infrastructure and developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). They emphasized bilateral cooperation through the Middle Corridor Multimodal joint venture and highlighted a 33-fold increase in container trains from China via TITR by 2024.

