EBRD and EU contribute to Albania’s energy security
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the EU are backing a major solar energy project in Albania with a 39.2 million euro package, aiming to boost the country’s energy security and diversify its renewable energy sources beyond hydropower.
