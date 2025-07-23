Azerbaijan increases direct investments in Poland’s economy
ChatGPT said: In Q1 2025, Azerbaijan’s direct foreign investments in Poland surged 2.2 times year-on-year, reaching $938,000, while total outbound investments slightly declined by 4.6%. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan’s economy grew modestly to over $1.5 billion, reflecting ongoing investor confidence.
