Uzbekistan reveals trade growth with major partners in 1H2025

Uzbekistan has experienced notable growth in its foreign trade turnover during the first half of 2025, with China, Russia, and Kazakhstan continuing to dominate as the country’s primary trade partners. Despite some fluctuations among other nations, Uzbekistan’s expanding economic ties highlight its growing role in regional and global markets.

