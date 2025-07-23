Azerbaijan's imports from US skyrocket, doubling in volume

Trade between Azerbaijan and the US reached $593.7 million in January–June 2025, up 36 percent from the same period in 2024. Imports from the US rose to $555.6 million—twice as much as last year—while exports fell sharply to $38.1 million, down from $164.5 million. As a result, the US ranked 7th among Azerbaijan’s top trade partners.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register