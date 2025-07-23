Azerbaijan's imports from US skyrocket, doubling in volume
Trade between Azerbaijan and the US reached $593.7 million in January–June 2025, up 36 percent from the same period in 2024. Imports from the US rose to $555.6 million—twice as much as last year—while exports fell sharply to $38.1 million, down from $164.5 million. As a result, the US ranked 7th among Azerbaijan’s top trade partners.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy