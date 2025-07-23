Iran boosts lending to service sector for economic growth
Loans by Iranian banks in the service sector increased by 27.2% in the first three months of the current Iranian year. The loans reached 4.72 quadrillion rials ($8.16 billion), up from 3.71 quadrillion rials ($6.4 billion) last year. Working capital loans made up 3.58 quadrillion rials ($6.2 billion) of this total.
