Iran boosts lending to service sector for economic growth

Loans by Iranian banks in the service sector increased by 27.2% in the first three months of the current Iranian year. The loans reached 4.72 quadrillion rials ($8.16 billion), up from 3.71 quadrillion rials ($6.4 billion) last year. Working capital loans made up 3.58 quadrillion rials ($6.2 billion) of this total.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register