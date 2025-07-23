Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss future of military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The visit of Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, accompanied by senior Ministry leadership, to Türkiye continues, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, a meeting was conducted with the President of Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Haluk Görgün.

The meeting held within the framework of the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), highlighted that further expansion of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation rooted in friendship, brotherhood and strategic alliance is a central priority of the heads of state.

The meeting also addressed prospects for the development of military cooperation between the 2 countries, along with other issues of common interest.