SOFAZ evaluates share of foreign currencies in its investment portfolio
The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) investment portfolio reached $66.5 billion as of July 1, 2025. Most of the assets—66.5 percent—were held in US dollars. Gold made up $19.1 billion, or 28.8 percent, of SOFAZ’s dollar-denominated investments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy