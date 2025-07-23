SOFAZ evaluates share of foreign currencies in its investment portfolio

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan’s (SOFAZ) investment portfolio reached $66.5 billion as of July 1, 2025. Most of the assets—66.5 percent—were held in US dollars. Gold made up $19.1 billion, or 28.8 percent, of SOFAZ’s dollar-denominated investments.

