Azerbaijan joins global debates at Youth Development Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Azerbaijan participated in the Global Forum on Youth Development-2025 held under the slogan "Unlocking the Potential of Youth for Global Development", which opened in Suzhou, China, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the forum was attended by about 500 people from more than 100 countries and 17 international organizations, including young ministers, leaders, and representatives of various organizations aimed to contribute to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and China's international cooperation with youth in the field of development, security, and civilization.

As many as 100 projects were presented at the event within the framework of the 2025 Global Action Plan for Youth Development, and sessions were organized on green consumption, technological innovations, artificial intelligence, and the protection of cultural heritage.

With the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, a forum called "Silk Road Young Entrepreneurs" was held within the framework of the event. The event was attended by 37 young people from 35 countries from Africa, Asia, and Europe, and panel discussions were held on the topics of entrepreneurship, innovation, and global challenges.

Deputy Secretary General of the Chinese Youth Federation Liu Kai and President of the Great Silk Road International Youth Union Aytan Aliyeva delivered speeches at the opening ceremony of the Silk Road Young Entrepreneurs forum.

Kai spoke in her speech about the importance of entrepreneurship and cooperation among young people, the successes achieved together with the Great Silk Road Youth Union, and the work done within the framework of the One Road, One Belt initiative.

Aliyeva stated that the aim of the event was to bring together young people from the Silk Road countries and create a network of entrepreneurs.

She thanked the Chinese Youth Federation for hosting the event and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora for its support for the work.

Head of the International Relations and Sustainable Development Department of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, Afat Mammadova, acted as the moderator of the forum. Her sessions in English and Chinese were highly appreciated.

In the session titled "Voice of Youth: Silk Road Innovators", young startups from Pakistan, Türkiye, Senegal, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and other countries presented their innovative projects. Panel discussions discussed how young people can respond to global problems through innovation and contribute to sustainable development goals.

The forum culminated with presentation of certificates to the participants.

Then, the participants went on a business trip to the cities of Shanghai, Changsha, and Xi'an.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel