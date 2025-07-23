IEA reports record LNG inflows to Europe in 1H2025

OECD Europe’s primary natural gas supply rose by an estimated 5% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, driven largely by a surge in LNG imports that offset declines in piped gas deliveries, according to the latest outlook from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register