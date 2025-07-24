Azerbaijan releases data on RON-98 gasoline imports in 5M2025

Azerbaijan imported 876.8 tons of RON-98 motor gasoline—fuel with an octane rating of 98 or higher and low lead content—from three countries between January and May 2025, totaling $1.07 million. This marks a drop of $135,000 (11.2 percent) in value and 110.1 tons (11.1 percent) in volume compared to the same period last year.

