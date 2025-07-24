EBRD outlines potential support for Turkmenistan’s role in Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

Photo: World Bank

The EBRD expressed readiness to support Turkmenistan’s development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor by modernizing rail, road, and border infrastructure. While Turkmenbashi port is well-equipped, the bank highlighted the need to improve connections to neighboring borders to boost transit capacity.

