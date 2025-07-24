Tajikistan, Mongolia sign memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 24. Tajikistan and Mongolia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the energy sector, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The MoU, concluded between Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water Resources and Mongolia’s Ministry of Energy, aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the utilization of hydropower resources.

As part of the agreement, the two countries will enhance the exchange of expertise in the design and construction of hydropower plants, as well as work to build human resource capacity in the sector.

The signing took place during the official visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to Tajikistan. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President Khurelsukh also signed a Joint Statement on further developing and strengthening friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

In addition to the energy MoU, nine other cooperation documents were signed. Among them was a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Mongolia, as well as a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Agriculture of both countries aimed at enhancing collaboration in the agricultural sector. Another agreement focused on tourism, signed between Tajikistan’s Tourism Development Committee and Mongolia’s Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth.

Furthermore, a memorandum on digital cooperation was concluded between Tajikistan’s Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies and Mongolia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Communications.