BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, who is on a visit to Baku, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"The Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and cooperation within international organizations," the post read.

Will be updated