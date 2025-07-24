Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan sets tourism revitalization project for Aghdara's Sarsang reservoir

Azerbaijan sets tourism revitalization project for Aghdara's Sarsang reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24.​ Tourism infrastructure is set to be developed around the Sarsang Reservoir in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Trend reports.

The State Tourism Agency (DTA) has completed the necessary preparations for the implementation of the project.

As part of the initiative, the DTA has commissioned Apex Group Limited Liability Company (LLC) to prepare the design and estimate documentation for the future tourism infrastructure. A formal contract has been signed between the parties.

Under the terms of the agreement, the DTA has allocated 266,379 manat ($156,693) to Apex Group LLC for the work.

Apex Group LLC was officially registered in 2021. The company, which has a charter capital of 10 manat ($5.8), is legally represented by Elvin Baghirli.

