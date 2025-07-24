Azerbaijan sets tourism revitalization project for Aghdara's Sarsang reservoir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Tourism
infrastructure is set to be developed around the Sarsang Reservoir
in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district, Trend reports.
The State Tourism Agency (DTA) has completed the necessary
preparations for the implementation of the project.
As part of the initiative, the DTA has commissioned Apex Group
Limited Liability Company (LLC) to prepare the design and estimate
documentation for the future tourism infrastructure. A formal
contract has been signed between the parties.
Under the terms of the agreement, the DTA has allocated 266,379
manat ($156,693) to Apex Group LLC for the work.
Apex Group LLC was officially registered in 2021. The company,
which has a charter capital of 10 manat ($5.8), is legally
represented by Elvin Baghirli.