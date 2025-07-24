Kazakhstan extends visa-free stay for Turkish citizens

Photo: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Türkiye

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 24. The Government of Kazakhstan has amended the rules for the entry and stay of immigrants from Türkiye, Trend reports.

The Kazakh government has published a new draft resolution on its legal acts portal, under which Turkish citizens will be allowed to stay in Kazakhstan visa-free for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Previously, the limit was only 30 days.

“The goal of adopting this draft is to develop closer cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye, to create a favorable investment and tourism climate in the Republic of Kazakhstan, and to boost economic diplomacy,” the document noted.

Since 2018, Kazakh citizens have enjoyed the same 90/180-day rule when visiting Türkiye.

Moreover, the document also refers to citizens of Iran and India. They may enter and exit Kazakhstan without a visa as long as their stay does not exceed 14 calendar days from the date of entry.

“A total of forty-two calendar days is permitted within each 180-day period. Immigrants mentioned in the second part of this section, whose travel purposes and durations do not match the conditions outlined therein, must obtain an appropriate visa before entering the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the resolution states.

The draft resolution will be open for public discussion until July 28, 2025.