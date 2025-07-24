Kyrgyzstan launches new power infrastructure projects to in Osh region

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev initiated the construction of a 35 kV power line and a 35/10 kV substation in the Nookat district of the Osh region. This project, aimed at enhancing electricity supply in local villages, is funded by the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register