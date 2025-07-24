Kyrgyzstan launches new power infrastructure projects to in Osh region
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev initiated the construction of a 35 kV power line and a 35/10 kV substation in the Nookat district of the Osh region. This project, aimed at enhancing electricity supply in local villages, is funded by the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan.
