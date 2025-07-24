Tajikistan proposes roadmap to boost trade and economic ties with Mongolia

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 24. Tajikistan has proposed developing a cooperation program and a joint action roadmap to strengthen trade and economic ties with Mongolia in the coming years, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

The proposal was voiced during talks in Dushanbe between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

The sides also supported the idea of establishing a Tajik-Mongolian Business Council to boost private sector engagement. They also agreed on the importance of regularly organizing business forums, trade fairs, and exhibitions in both countries.

The first business forum between Tajik and Mongolian commercial circles, taking place today in Dushanbe, was described as a key step toward strengthening economic cooperation.

Talks focused on expanding collaboration in agriculture, particularly livestock development. Other promising areas identified included processing industries—especially light and food industries—as well as the mining and minerals sector.

The two leaders discussed joint efforts to promote a green"agenda and advance the Sustainable Development Goals. Tourism was named as another priority, with Tajikistan highlighting its potential for mountain, eco, and wellness tourism.

Additionally, Rahmon also emphasized the need to activate the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as a key platform for advancing the bilateral agenda.

Cultural and humanitarian ties were also on the table. The recent Days of Mongolian Culture in Tajikistan were seen as an important start, and both countries expressed interest in expanding cooperation in science, education, media, museums, youth policy, and sports. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, expressing support for continued collaboration in multilateral platforms, particularly the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

Rahmon noted Mongolia's support for Tajikistan’s global water and climate initiatives and called for practical cooperation in addressing modern security challenges.

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh began a state visit to Tajikistan on July 23. The visit, which will continue through July 26, will feature high-level negotiations between the two countries and the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements.