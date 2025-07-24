Lithuania, U.S. celebrate historic Sumner Welles declaration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. On 23 July, a commemoration of the 85th anniversary of the Sumner Welles Declaration took place in Vilnius‘ Washington Square, Trend reports citing the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

The gathered residents of Vilnius and city guests were greeted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys, the U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Kara McDonald, and the Deputy Chairman of the Seimas Interparliamentary Relations Group with the United States of America Emanuelis Zingeris.

"This declaration symbolises what is much needed today - respect for the fundamental principles of being part of the international community. The U.S. determination not to recognize Lithuania's occupation has greatly helped us. Now we must act in the same spirit to ensure our security. This is why it is crucial to support Ukraine and all those who care about freedom," said Budrys.

During the event, a ceremonial tribute to the national flags took place, featuring the Honor Guard Company, and a musical performance by the Lithuanian National Defence Volunteer Force Big Band.

On 23 July 1940, acting U.S. Secretary of State Sumner Welles issued a declaration officially condemning the Soviet Union's occupation of the Baltic states and refused to recognize their annexation. This position was consistently maintained throughout the Cold War and remained in effect until the restoration of independence of the Baltic states in 1990-1991.

The Sumner Welles Declaration has become an important moral and political foundation, supporting Baltic states’ aspirations for independence. The United States remains one of Lithuania's key partners in supporting our country's sovereignty, security, and democratic values.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania together with the U.S. Embassy in Lithuania.