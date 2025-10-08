Azerbaijan hails decades of successful dev't of ties and strategic co-op with Croatia (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 13:45

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.​ Relations of Azerbaijan with Croatia have developed successfully and risen to the level of strategic partnership over the past 30 years, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova said at a joint press conference with her Croatian counterpart, Gordan Jandroković, Trend reports.

According to the speaker, the official visit of the Croatian speaker to Azerbaijan is notable for a number of aspects.

"This visit coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. On the other hand, it's the first visit and meeting between the two countries at the level of parliamentary speakers in the last 11 years. In this context, the visit of Gordan Jandrokovic to Azerbaijan will contribute to the further development of relations between the countries and parliaments," she underlined.

The speaker said that during the meeting between the delegations, it was noted that Azerbaijani-Croatian relations are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

“It's necessary to emphasize the active political dialogue, high-level visits, and regular contacts between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev’s three official visits to Croatia, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s official visits to Azerbaijan in November 2023 and working visits in November 2024, as well as bilateral meetings held within the framework of the Davos Economic Forum, have been very important in terms of discussing issues of mutual interest and prospects for future cooperation,” Gafarova added.

