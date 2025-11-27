Azerbaijan's Baku hosts panel session on media ecosystem in Turkic states (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku hosted a panel session dedicated to “Sustainable and preventive measures to counter growing global information threats in the modern era: the example of the media ecosystem of Turkic-speaking states” within the framework of the Media Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The discussion is being moderated by Rufat Hamzayev, Executive Director of the “AnewZ” international television channel.

The panel of speakers includes Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Dauletkhan Jiyenkulov, Deputy Chair of Kazakhstan’s “Khabar” Agency; Zarina Kalmuratova, Senior Specialist in the Information Policy Department at the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic; Alptekin Cihangir İşbilir, Press Advisor at the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan; and Mustafa Lakadamyalı, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

During the discussions, participants emphasized that the rapid growth of global information risks and the cross-border spread of disinformation campaigns make it a strategic necessity to strengthen resilience within the media ecosystems of Turkic states.

The panel highlighted the critical importance of evaluating information reliability, enhancing critical thinking and analytical skills, promptly adopting digital media trends, and establishing a sustainable and secure media ecosystem across Turkic states.

It was also noted that deepening cooperation in the media field among Turkic states with shared historical and cultural ties, establishing unified media standards, and promoting mutual experience exchange are essential for effectively responding to modern challenges.