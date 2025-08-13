Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 13, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped down compared to August 12.

The official rate for $1 is 582,817 rials, while one euro is valued at 680,357 rials. On August 12, the euro was priced at 675,088 rials.

Currency Rial on August 13 Rial on August 12 1 US dollar USD 582,817 581,675 1 British pound GBP 787,235 780,263 1 Swiss franc CHF 721,285 715,629 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,992 60,324 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,057 56,815 1 Danish krone DKK 91,163 90,457 1 Indian rupee INR 6,653 6,636 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,698 158,387 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,907,955 1,902,276 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,251 205,190 100 Japanese yen JPY 394,333 392,993 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,243 74,099 1 Omani rial OMR 1,514,884 1,511,264 1 Canadian dollar CAD 423,444 421,956 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 347,165 345,145 1 South African rand ZAR 33,171 32,779 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,307 14,292 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,310 7,290 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,115 155,113 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,473 44,387 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 380,706 378,872 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,418 155,113 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,550,045 1,547,008 1 Singapore dollar SGD 454,364 451,935 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 479,135 478,546 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,353 19,337 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,596 414,567 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,342 107,254 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,153 80,918 100 Thai baht THB 1,801,703 1,792,235 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,765 137,393 1,000 South Korean won KRW 420,693 417,594 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 822,027 820,416 1 euro EUR 680,357 675,088 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,681 106,967 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,176 215,998 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,863 35,691 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,523 8,499 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,346 176,258 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,834 342,162 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,025,142 1,018,756 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,323 62,366 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,077 165,722 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,433 4,443

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,593 rials and $1 costs 720,081 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,110 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,108 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 922,000–925,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.