Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 13

Economy Materials 13 August 2025 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 13

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 13, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped down compared to August 12.

The official rate for $1 is 582,817 rials, while one euro is valued at 680,357 rials. On August 12, the euro was priced at 675,088 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 13

Rial on August 12

1 US dollar

USD

582,817

581,675

1 British pound

GBP

787,235

780,263

1 Swiss franc

CHF

721,285

715,629

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,992

60,324

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,057

56,815

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,163

90,457

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,653

6,636

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,698

158,387

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,907,955

1,902,276

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,251

205,190

100 Japanese yen

JPY

394,333

392,993

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,243

74,099

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,514,884

1,511,264

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

423,444

421,956

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

347,165

345,145

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,171

32,779

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,307

14,292

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,310

7,290

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,115

155,113

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,473

44,387

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

380,706

378,872

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,418

155,113

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,550,045

1,547,008

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

454,364

451,935

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

479,135

478,546

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,353

19,337

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,596

414,567

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,342

107,254

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,153

80,918

100 Thai baht

THB

1,801,703

1,792,235

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,765

137,393

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

420,693

417,594

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

822,027

820,416

1 euro

EUR

680,357

675,088

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,681

106,967

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,176

215,998

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,863

35,691

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,523

8,499

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,346

176,258

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,834

342,162

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,025,142

1,018,756

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,323

62,366

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,077

165,722

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,433

4,443

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,593 rials and $1 costs 720,081 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 816,110 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 699,108 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 922,000–925,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more