Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial sector
This week, Azerbaijan's financial sector has focused on the Central Bank's monetary policy decisions and the latest economic indicators. While macroeconomic stability is being maintained, there are growing concerns about external risks. The banking and payment sectors continue to show growth, but inflation and geopolitical factors remain key challenges.
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