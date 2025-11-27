Ex-IDPs in Azerbaijan's Horovlu finally return to homes with keys in hand (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The families who arrived in Horovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district received keys to their new apartments, Trend reports.

After welcoming the families who moved to the village, employees of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) informed in details about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance. The families were advised to stay away from unfamiliar objects and items, and to report such situations to the relevant agencies if they encounter them.

The key handover ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, along with representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and other officials.

The families happily received the keys and settled into their homes.

At this stage, 38 families (139 people) have relocated to Horovlu. Thus, the settlement of 541 people, including 132 families, in the village has been ensured.These families had previously been temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps, unfinished buildings, and administrative facilities across various regions of the country.

Covering 248 hectares, Horovlu now has 334 individual houses with two to five rooms, equipped with modern utilities including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet, and intra-village roads have been asphalted. In the first phase, on 94 hectares of land, the construction of 334 individual houses, a 624-seat school, a 220-seat nursery-kindergarten, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multi-functional catering facilities, a medical center, and a sports-health center has been completed. In the village, historically used kahrizes, which had been dismantled during the occupation, have been restored.

A 4.4-hectare park complex and the Flag Square have been constructed. Olive, plane and Eldar pine trees have been planted in a 3.1 hectare green area.

The returning residents consist of families who temporarily resided in different regions of the country, in dormitories and sanatoriums, due to the Armenian occupation in the early nineties.

