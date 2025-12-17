Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Lachin, Khojavend and Aghdam (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent within the framework of the program of Great Return to the liberated territories by the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has reached Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements of Khojavend district, as well as Khidirli village of the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 16 families consisting of 45 people were presented with the keys to the apartments in Khidirli. Personnel of the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, as well as the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs attended the ceremony.

Besides, six families (26 people) have returned to Hadrut settlement.

In addition, 90 people, including 18 families, returned to Girmizi Bazar settlement.