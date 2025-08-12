Azerbaijan demonstrates pricing patterns of products in July 2025
Azerbaijan’s consumer price index (CPI) reached 105 percent in July 2025 compared to July 2024, with food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco products rising to 106.2 percent. The CPI was 99.9 percent compared to June 2025 and 105.8 percent from January through July 2025 year-on-year.
