Azerbaijan announces nationwide inflation figures in July 2025

In July 2025, Azerbaijan's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5 percent compared to July 2024. Prices for food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco increased by 6.2 percent year-on-year, while non-food products and paid services rose by 2.1 and 5.6 percent, respectively. Compared to the previous month, the overall CPI slightly decreased to 99.9 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register