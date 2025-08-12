Azerbaijan announces nationwide inflation figures in July 2025
In July 2025, Azerbaijan's consumer price index (CPI) rose by 5 percent compared to July 2024. Prices for food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco increased by 6.2 percent year-on-year, while non-food products and paid services rose by 2.1 and 5.6 percent, respectively. Compared to the previous month, the overall CPI slightly decreased to 99.9 percent.
