Türkiye, Azerbaijan consider further exploration, production projects in Karabakh (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are considering further joint exploration and production projects in Karabakh, Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a briefing following a signing ceremony held as part of the fifth Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.

“We are discussing joint exploration and production projects involving SOCAR and Turkish Petroleum in both Türkiye and Azerbaijan. These projects started last year with Shafag-Asiman and, hopefully, will continue in Karabakh. We are also discussing joint SOCAR projects in Türkiye and third countries,” he said.

The minister noted that the world is currently in a state of crisis.

"This is particularly true regarding crisis-related developments in the energy sector.

Therefore, now, maintaining such exemplary cooperation and taking steps to further develop is important for all of us, as well as for the region and the world.

Over the past five or six years, we have witnessed events unfolding—starting with the pandemic, followed by the war between Russia and Ukraine, and now the ongoing crisis linked to the conflict between the U.S. and Iran. All of this indicates that this new era—this 'new normal'—appears to be defined by a world of conflict and crisis.

In such a situation, international and bilateral cooperation becomes even more significant," he explained.

According to him, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, particularly in the energy sector, is truly at a level that serves as a model for others.

"The Energy Forum represents the institutionalized form of this cooperation. Today, we are holding its fifth edition, which is taking place here over two days in an intensive format," he added.