2nd OTS Conference of Leading National Analytical Centers concludes in Baku (PHOTO)

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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The 2nd International Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The conference was organized jointly by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and the Secretariat of the OTS.

The theme of the conference was "Enhancing Economic Cooperation across the Organization of Turkic States through Continuous Consultations and Joint Research."

Panel discussions titled "The Middle Corridor as a Catalyst for Regional Integration and Infrastructure-Led Development," "Assessing Trade and Economic Relations among OTS States: Trends and Untapped Opportunities," and "Innovation for Sustainable Development: Policy Frameworks and Economic Transformation" were held during the conference.

The leadership of the “Baku Network” Research and Analysis Public Union also participated in the conference.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan (CAERC) Vusal Gasimli said that Azerbaijan’s capital flows and inflows within the Turkic world are at the top level.

He noted that Azerbaijan is the leader in investment among Turkic states.

"Azerbaijan's Middle Corridor Sustainability Index score stands at approximately 0.5 out of 1. This figure indicates, on the one hand, a solid foundation for sustainability, and on the other, significant opportunities to expand and improve regional infrastructure and to digitize the Middle Corridor," he stated.

Gasimli added that an analysis of the economic and financial indicators of the OTS region reveals that while the region accounts for 2% of global GDP and 2.3% of global savings, its share of global banking assets is merely 0.8%.

"To address the potential financial gap, the primary task is to mobilize the region's savings potential and channel these resources into efficient investments and sustainable economic growth through next-generation financial solutions," he emphasized.

Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has become an active platform for regional cooperation.

He added that the common goal for the Turkic states is clear: to transform shared geography, cultural ties, history, human capital, and economic potential into practical, sustainable development.

"In recent years, the OTS has expanded its multifaceted cooperation, encompassing 63 mechanisms across diverse fields—ranging from foreign policy and trade to energy, the 'green economy,' tourism, digitalization, and even space exploration.

The combined GDP of OTS member and observer states has surpassed $2.4 trillion, their total trade turnover has reached approximately $1.27 trillion, and their total population has exceeded 180 million. These figures demonstrate the scale of our collective economic potential while also reminding us of our responsibilities.

Our goal shouldn't be limited merely to increasing trade volumes. We must also make trade faster, more predictable, digital, diversified, and more beneficial for businesses and communities across the entire region," he noted.

The Secretary General added that the Middle Corridor has become one of the most important instruments for strengthening economic cooperation among the Turkic states.

"This is not merely a transport route. It creates new opportunities for trade, investment, and other economic prospects across the Turkic region. The success of the Middle Corridor does not depend solely on physical infrastructure. Ports, railways, roads, and logistics centers must be supported by complementary systems such as efficient border procedures, regulated tariffs, and reliable digital services," the Secretary General emphasized.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Parti), Head of Relations with Turkic States, Member of Parliament for Ankara, Kürşad Zorlu emphasized that economic pillars of the unity of the Turkic world should be strengthened and the trade volume increased.

He pointed out that the world is facing global crises and chaos.

"Geopolitical risks are rising, and we are confronting a state of instability. In such times, every country must ensure the nationalization of agriculture, prioritize food security, position a dedicated corridor within reliable logistics and global networks, and mobilize domestic resources to make a global impact in the defense industry. These are becoming matters of strategic security for every country," he noted.

Zorlu emphasized that the share of intra-trade among Turkic World countries within their total trade currently stands at slightly over 7%. The rise of this figure, up from around 3% just a few years ago, is a positive outcome.

"However, considering our existing economic potential, we have an obligation to raise this figure above 10% in the short term. Instead of merely setting targets for trading goods among ourselves, we must engage in joint production and financing.

The Middle Corridor, which is taking on an increasingly strategic role in global trade, holds a special place. Today, the Middle Corridor is of immense importance, not only for us but for the world, in terms of mitigating global risks.

This route, which traverses the Caspian, not only offers a safe and rapid transport link between East and West but will also ensure the stronger integration of the Turkic world into the global economy," he added.