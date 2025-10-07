Azerbaijani banks see rise in number of unique depositors (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The number of unique term depositors in Azerbaijani banks rose by 11.7 percent in the first half of this year compared to the end of last year, exceeding 168,200 people, Director of the Financial Stability Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Atakhan Hasanov said at a press conference on the financial stability report, Trend reports.

"This figure represents significant growth since last year. As a result, the sector's performance has exceeded established financial and governmental standards," Hasanov emphasized.

To note, in 2024, the number of unique depositors of term deposits in the banking sector of Azerbaijan grew by 41 percent and reached 150,500 people.

