Second Int'l Caspian Innovation Forum wraps up in Azerbaijan's Baku (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26.​ The 2nd Caspian Innovation Forum took place today in Baku as part of Caspian Investment Week, Trend reports.

The forum brought together leading companies from the Caspian, Black Sea, and Baltic regions, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions active in innovation, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainable development.

Telman Aliyev, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian Energy Club, said the forum continues to support the establishment of the Azerbaijan National Business Association.

“We will create a unified ecosystem under the ‘Milli Biz’ brand to bring together local entrepreneurs operating in Azerbaijan as well as in 100 countries around the world through this platform. After seven years, we plan to complete this project and hand it over to the government,” he said.

Davud Rustamov, Head of the National Cybersecurity Center under the State Security Service, highlighted that companies recognized as new cybersecurity service providers in Azerbaijan’s history will now protect the country’s critical infrastructures.

“This is a very proud moment. It is highly desirable to have security solutions proposed locally, and we are always ready to support their testing and development as much as we can,” Rustamov said.

The official underscored that Azerbaijan’s information security and cybersecurity strategy is a feather in the cap, promoting the growth of homegrown solutions for safeguarding information.

“We're currently importing cryptographic security tools from abroad. However, we are not always certain who will certify these tools according to the relevant standards. We need a dedicated testing environment. At the National Cybersecurity Center, we have established a laboratory based on common criteria aligned with the required standards. The latest measurement devices will arrive in the country in December, and with these tools, we will begin testing in January. I am confident that these tests will further strengthen our security environment and allow us to confirm to organizations whether cryptographic security tools are truly reliable,” he said.

Rauf Najafli, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, noted the economic potential of AI, stating it could add around 20 trillion dollars to the global economy by 2040.

"The ministry has begun the construction of a supercomputer infrastructure to ensure the transition to data-based solutions by state institutions and private sectors and to provide a technological environment for the application of AI solutions," he noted.

The advisor additionally articulated the objectives.

"Our goal by 2030 is clear: a fully digitalized industrial base, a highly skilled workforce, and a transformed economic sector. In this direction, the Industry 4.0 Readiness program, developed by the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (C4IR) under the ministry, together with local and international partners, has already been launched.

The goal of the program is to increase the competitiveness of local enterprises by integrating Industry 4.0 technologies, increasing operational efficiency, and promoting innovation, thereby contributing to the overall development of the country's economy," he added.

Hikmat Mammadov, Head of the Main Information and Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), stressed that combating cyber threats without technological advancement is impossible.

"Our signature-based security mechanisms are increasingly ineffective against evolving cyber threats and attacks, which are now augmented by artificial intelligence, automation, and psychological manipulation techniques," Mammadov explained. "We are in the process of developing a robust technological infrastructure to tackle these advanced threats."

Regarding cyber resilience, he noted that everyone is vulnerable to cyber attacks, though the impact may vary. "While some may experience the consequences directly, others may remain unaware. However, the services we offer in response to these threats will continue to function," Mammadov asserted.

