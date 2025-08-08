Kyrgyzstan kicks off construction of major ski resort cluster in Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 8. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ala-Too Resort ski cluster in Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region, Trend reports citing the presidential administration.

In his speech, Zhaparov described it as a major project that will significantly boost the national economy, energize regional development, and showcase the country’s cultural heritage and nature on the global stage.

The first phase includes building a four-lane highway connecting Karakol, the regional center, to the resort, with completion expected by autumn next year. Additionally, a helicopter service from Karakol Airport to the resort is planned to provide convenient access for both local and international visitors.

Zhaparov outlined that the resort will feature 250 kilometers of ski trails, 4 kilometers of cable cars, 4,000 parking spaces, an ethnovillage, wellness centers, and hotels. It is projected to welcome up to two million tourists annually and create approximately 5,000 permanent jobs.

He called the project a long-awaited initiative that answers the public’s demand and will drive national economic growth, foster regional progress, and raise Kyrgyzstan’s profile worldwide.

The project will meet international environmental standards and is expected to operate for up to seven months each year, thanks to both natural and artificial snow. The first ski zone is slated to open in December 2026.

Following the ceremony, Zhaparov presented property certificates to private landowners whose plots will be developed into hotels and other tourism facilities.