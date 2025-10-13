Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia set for joint inspection of North-South Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia will conduct a joint inspection of key infrastructure along the North-South international transport corridor tomorrow, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a trilateral meeting with representatives from the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports.

The deputy prime minister recalled that in order to develop the North-South transport corridor, a number of important documents were also signed between the parties at the bilateral level during the past period.

In May 2023, an agreement was signed between the Iranian and Russian governments on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran.

In addition, in December 2024, an agreement was signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Russia on cooperation in the development of transit freight transport along the North-South corridor.

