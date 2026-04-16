Azerbaijan-Russia Commission delegates review Zangilan’s reconstruction efforts (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:14

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. Participants of the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission visited Zangilan city and were provided with detailed information about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out there, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

They were informed about the ongoing implementation of infrastructure projects in the liberated territories based on modern urban planning principles and the construction of residential and administrative buildings.

During the visit, the commission members got acquainted with the future development prospects of Zangilan and highly appreciated the importance of the projects being implemented in the region

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13:14

The participants of the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Issues visited the Zangilan district today, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At Zangilan International Airport, the guests were welcomed by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangezur economic region.

The meeting participants first got acquainted with Aghali village in the Zangilan district.

Meanwhile, the first example of a “smart village” model was implemented in Aghali. This settlement was built from the ground up using innovative and energy-efficient solutions.

To ensure the village’s energy supply, three hydro turbines, each with a capacity of 212 kW, have been installed on the Hakari River. Solar panels with a capacity of 325 kW are installed on the roofs of administrative buildings. The homes feature combined heating systems, solar collectors, and energy-efficient equipment. Special insulation materials minimize heat loss. Biological wastewater treatment allows for the reuse of 41,000 cubic meters of industrial water per year.

The village of Aghali boasts high-speed GPON internet access. The village’s digital infrastructure is complemented by smart surveillance cameras, information displays, public address systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, and multifunctional streetlights equipped with automatic weather stations.

The 24th meeting of the Intergovernmental State Commission will be co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. Representatives from the relevant ministries and agencies of both countries will attend the meeting.

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