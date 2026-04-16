Zangilan hosts 24th session of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (PHOTO) (Updated)

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, April 16. The 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission was held today in Zangilan, followed by the signing of a protocol on its outcomes, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk.

The sides discussed various areas of economic cooperation, including the expansion of trade relations, enhancement of investment opportunities, development of joint projects in transport and logistics, and strengthening collaboration in the energy sector.

The protocol signed at the conclusion of the meeting is aimed at further deepening economic ties and reinforcing existing cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.

Such meetings were noted to serve as one of the key platforms ensuring the continuity of strategic economic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Russia.

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The 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission is taking place today in Zangilan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The meeting is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. The event is attended by heads of relevant government agencies from both countries and authorized representatives.

The meeting will address issues related to expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in bilateral and multilateral formats in the trade, economic, transport, investment, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The parties are also expected to review the implementation of agreements reached at previous meetings. The meeting is being held to exchange views on the prospects for regional cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting in Zangilan is seen as the next important step in the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

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Zəngilan. Trend:

Azərbaycan və Rusiya arasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlıq üzrə Hökumətlərarası Dövlət Komissiyasının 24-cü iclası keçirilib və iclasın yekunlarına dair Protokol imzalanıb.

Trend-in Qarabağ bürosunun xəbərinə görə, iclasda Azərbaycan Baş nazirinin müavini Şahin Mustafayev və Rusiya Federasiyası Baş nazirinin müavini Aleksey Overçuk iştirak ediblər.

Tərəflər iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın müxtəlif istiqamətlərini, o cümlədən ticarət əlaqələrinin genişləndirilməsi, investisiya imkanlarının artırılması, nəqliyyat və logistika sahələrində birgə layihələrin inkişafı və enerji sektorunda qarşılıqlı fəaliyyətin gücləndirilməsi məsələlərini müzakirə ediblər.

İclasın yekununda imzalanan Protokol iki ölkə arasında iqtisadi əlaqələrin daha da dərinləşdirilməsinə və mövcud əməkdaşlıq mexanizmlərinin gücləndirilməsinə xidmət edir.

Qeyd edilib ki, bu cür görüşlər Azərbaycan və Rusiya arasında strateji iqtisadi dialoqun davamlılığını təmin edən əsas platformalardan biridir.