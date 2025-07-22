FMs of Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in expanded format (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, currently visiting Tbilisi, delivered a joint press statement alongside his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili, Trend reports.

12:48 (GMT+4)

An expanded-format meeting is taking place between the delegations led by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia, Trend reports.

The discussions are focused on key areas of cooperation, including energy, transport, regional connectivity, and prospects for strengthening both bilateral and multilateral ties.

Regional and international security issues of mutual interest are also high on the agenda.

11:10 (GMT+4)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Tbilisi, has begun a bilateral meeting with his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili.

The talks will focus on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, regional cooperation, and opportunities to deepen their strategic partnership.

