UN Trade and Development SecGen sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12.​ Secretary-General of the UN Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan has sent congratulation letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I wish to extend my warmest congratulations on the agreement recently reached between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, setting a clear path toward the normalization of relations and a future of lasting peace. This is a historic milestone that reflects the courage, vision, and statesmanship of all those who worked tirelessly to bring it to fruition.

The benefits of peace extend far beyond the political sphere. Improved connectivity, greater regional integration, and the fostering of open and resilient trade routes can be transformative for economic diversification, sustainable growth, and social development. As the United Nations for trade and development (UNCTAD), we stand ready to assist in promoting investment, enhancing productive capacities, and ensuring that the dividends of peace are shared widely across all communities.

I particularly welcome the region-transforming potential of the agreement's provisions including border delimitation, security cooperation, and the normalization of relations, which lay a solid foundation for durable peace.

As head of UNCTAD, I see this agreement not only as a diplomatic milestone but also as a gateway to sustainable development and regional cooperation. Strengthened trade corridors, infrastructure development, and economic connectivity are vital to revitalizing growth, increasing investment, and enhancing livelihoods across the region.

I commend your leadership and vision in embracing this historic opportunity. UNCTAD remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan and broader regional partners in translating this momentum into inclusive and resilient development outcomes. In this direction we are already very pleased with our strong and constructive engagement with the Nizami Ganjavi International Center that has had very important results in the Financing for Development (FFD4) conference in Seville. We are looking forward to strengthening these initiatives within the framework of the United Nations General Assembly next September, with the shared aim of fostering a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable development.

With best wishes for continued progress toward peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.