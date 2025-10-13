Baku sets stage for trilateral talks between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The session is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. Senior officials from the relevant agencies of all three countries are also participating.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership in its relations with Iran and Russia. He expressed confidence that multifaceted cooperation among the three nations would continue to grow both bilaterally and trilaterally, further enriched with new dimensions.

The trilateral cooperation format between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia was noted as initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, with the first and second summits of the three heads of state held in Baku and Tehran, respectively. The discussions emphasized the significance of expanding trade, economic, transport, and energy ties among the countries.

Shahin Mustafayev highlighted the importance of promoting economic and trade cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. He noted the crucial role of the August 8, 201,6 Declaration and the November 1, 2017, Joint Statement signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, which laid the foundation for collaboration in economic development, safe and reliable regional and international transport corridors, and energy projects.

The meeting underscored the strategic importance of cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, and customs. Mustafayev recalled that, to advance the North-South Transport Corridor, key agreements had been signed between Iran and Russia on constructing the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran, and between Azerbaijan and Russia on the development of transit cargo transportation along the corridor.

He noted that after the modernization of the railway infrastructure, the annual cargo volume transported through Azerbaijan is projected to reach at least 5 million tons starting from January 1, 2028, with plans to increase this figure to around 15 million tons upon further agreements. Mustafayev also mentioned the inauguration of the new Astaraçay automobile bridge and border checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Iran in December 2023, and the near completion of the South Cargo Terminal owned by Azerbaijan Railways in Iran’s Astara city, both key components of the North-South route.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s victory in the Patriotic War and the liberation of its occupied territories have created new geopolitical realities and transport-logistics opportunities in the region. Within this framework, he highlighted the ongoing construction of the Aghband–Kelaleh bridge over the Araz River, a vital element of the Araz Corridor, under the Intergovernmental Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan and Iran in 2022. The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of this year, along with the border and customs facilities, in early next year.

Additionally, the Horadiz–Aghband highway and railway are planned to be finalized next year, forming a new branch that connects both East-West and North-South international transport corridors and links the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

Touching on the Middle Corridor, Mustafayev informed that cargo transportation via the route has grown by nearly ninety percent since 2022, with a significant reduction in transit times.

Regarding energy cooperation, Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijan’s power grid is already connected separately to those of Russia and Iran, enabling electricity exchange and trade. He added that the integration of the three networks into a joint trilateral framework remains on the energy cooperation agenda.

He further underlined that the implementation of transport initiatives requires simultaneous improvement of infrastructure at customs checkpoints, prioritizing the simplification and digitalization of customs operations.

The Deputy Prime Minister also announced that on October 14, delegations from the three countries will jointly inspect key infrastructure facilities of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

Following the remarks by Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Aleksei Overchuk and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq, the participants held detailed discussions on current issues in the fields of transport, energy, and customs cooperation.

The trilateral meeting concluded with the adoption of a Communiqué.

10:05

A trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The session is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, and Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh. Senior officials from the relevant agencies of all three countries are also participating.

The meeting is expected to focus on transportation and logistics, energy, and customs issues.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel