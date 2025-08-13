Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan scale up

Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan rose 29.4 percent in value to $194 million and 17.1 percent in volume to 519,000 tons in March–July 2025. This compares to $150 million and 443,000 tons in the same period last year. Total non-oil trade reached $196 million, up 26 percent year-on-year.

