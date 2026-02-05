Kazakhstan partners with U.S. and S. Korea for aluminum wheel manufacturing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 5. Kazakhstan has signed a trilateral memorandum with partners from the U.S. and South Korea to create a joint venture for the production of aluminum wheels, aimed at localizing automotive manufacturing and strengthening the country’s industrial potential, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh Government.

The memorandum was signed during a meeting of First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar with CEO of U.S.-based Open Element, Mustapha Akkari, and Chairman of South Korea’s Hands Corporation Seung Hyeonchang. The other attendants from the Kazakh side were the founder of Astana Motors, Nurlan Smagulov, the CEO of Astana Motors, Beknur Nesipbayev, and the president of the Kazakhstan Automobile Association, Anar Makasheva.