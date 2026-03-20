Georgia imports $33.4 million in natural gas from Azerbaijan in January
Photo: ICGB
Georgia imported $33.4 million worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in January, as overall Azerbaijani gas exports and import values declined year-over-year despite relatively stable volumes.
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