Kazakhstan sees strong growth in pay card circulation by 7M2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 6. By August 1, 2025, the number of payment cards in circulation in Kazakhstan has reached 81.9 million, Trend reports, citing Kazakhstan’s National Bank.

The predominant instruments in the financial ecosystem are debit cards, representing a substantial 80.8 percent of the transactional landscape. Credit cards constitute a proportion of 15.6 percent within the financial ecosystem. Debit instruments endowed with a credit threshold and prepaid financial vehicles constitute 3.7 percent of the market share.



As of the first of August in the year 2025, the issuance of payment cards was executed by a consortium of 18 banking institutions alongside Kazpost, thereby facilitating a multifaceted approach to card distribution within the financial ecosystem. These entities facilitate the issuance and distribution of payment instruments from global networks including VISA International, MasterCard Worldwide, UnionPay International, and American Express International, in addition to cards from the domestic Kaspi.kz framework.