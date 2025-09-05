Azerbaijani culture dazzles at Orientalys festival in Canada's Montreal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5.​ The Montreal Canadian-Azerbaijani Society represented Azerbaijan at the Orientalys Festival in Montreal, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The festival aimed to highlight the vibrant cultures of Eastern nations, and Azerbaijani representatives provided detailed information about the country’s diverse regions, historical monuments, and scenic landscapes.

Supported by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Etibar Jafarov’s book The Colors of Azerbaijan and other publications sent to the Montreal, Canadian-Azerbaijani Society drew significant attention from festival visitors. Through vivid, high-quality photographs, attendees were able to visually explore Azerbaijan’s natural beauty, history, and cultural values

Visitors to the Azerbaijani pavilion at the Festival enjoyed trying on traditional headwear and posing with kalagayi scarves and aragchin belts. The majority of attendees expressed that they had learned about Azerbaijan through social media and developed a deep admiration for the country’s culture and people. Some expressed a desire to visit Azerbaijan as tourists, while others shared that they had visited Baku during the Formula 1 race and wished to return to the Land of Fire.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel