Tajikistan’s Sughd FEZ powers ahead with surging industrial output in 7M2025
Industrial production in Tajikistan’s Sughd Free Economic Zone increased in January–July 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, highlighting the zone’s growing role in the country’s economy. Enterprises in the zone also provided services and carried out construction works, with production covering a wide range of industrial and consumer goods.
