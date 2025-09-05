AZAL operates first direct flight on Baku-Tabriz-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The first direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC on the Baku-Tabriz-Baku route was carried out, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The ambassador added that AZAL flights on the Baku-Tehran-Baku route will resume tomorrow.

"After a long break, in accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the first direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines on the Baku-Tabriz-Baku route was carried out yesterday evening. Initially, the flights will be operated twice a week. From Saturday, AZAL will resume flights on the Baku-Tehran-Baku route," the publication said.