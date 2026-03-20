Kazakhstan's Atyrau polyethylene project kicks off with heavy equipment shipment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 20. The first stage of transporting oversized and heavy equipment has begun from the port of Shanghai for the polyethylene plant construction project in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region, Trend reports via the Silleno company.

The first batch of equipment for the plant’s pyrolysis unit is already en route, with a total cargo weight of 11,760 freight tons, equivalent to around 200 loaded railcars. The shipment includes nine large units, such as reactors, separators, and columns.

The route spans multiple transport corridors: the cargo will be shipped to Türkiye’s Haydarpaşa port, then reloaded onto river-sea vessels, pass through the Volga-Don Canal, cross the Caspian Sea, and arrive at Kazakhstan’s Yersai port in June 2026.

The largest item in the shipment is a wet flare knock-out drum weighing 347 tons and measuring over 43 meters in length.

At the same time, local production of heavy equipment is ongoing. Kazakhstan’s AtyrauNefteMash is set to deliver major colons weighing 1,470 and 700 tons later this year.

On March 31, 2025, the first piles were driven into the foundation of the future Silleno polyethylene plant within the Special Economic Zone "National Industrial Oil and Gas Chemical Technopark" in Atyrau region.