Azerbaijan, Vatican discuss strengthening global peace initiatives (PHOTO) (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25.​ Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, during his official visit to Vatican City, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, regional and international issues, and opportunities for collaboration within international platforms.

The importance of maintaining the recent dynamic of high-level visits to further deepen cooperation was emphasized. Within this framework, the significance of the President of Azerbaijan’s official visits to the Vatican, as well as the visit of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva in October of this year and the meetings and events conducted during her visit, was highlighted.

Humanitarian restoration and preservation projects implemented and planned at the Vatican, supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and initiated by Mehriban Aliyeva, were positively recalled. Her visit included a tour of “Bambino Gesu,” Europe’s largest pediatric hospital and research center, underscoring the importance of collaboration in this field.

The visit also celebrated historical milestones in relations between the two states, including the visits of Pope John Paul II in 2002 and Pope Francis in 2016 to Azerbaijan, as well as the consecration of the site in Baku, where a Catholic church will be built in honor of John Paul II. The upcoming 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027 is expected to further advance bilateral cooperation.

The parties discussed Azerbaijan’s achievements in religious tolerance, intercultural and interfaith dialogue, as well as efforts to preserve and restore religious monuments, including Christian sites. The country’s successful policy of peaceful coexistence among different faiths and cultures was noted for its contribution to international understanding and peace.

Global climate change concerns were also raised, alongside Azerbaijan’s initiatives as chair of COP29. Discussions covered the country’s role in energy security, the development of transport corridors, and relations with Central Asian countries.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed updates on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, including the implementation of agreements reached at the historic Washington Summit, and outlined post-conflict developments in the region. The meeting concluded with exchanges on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.