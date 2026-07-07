Next group of former IDPs receives house keys in Azerbaijan's Khojavand (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:52

KHOJAVAND, Azerbaijan, July 7. The families who arrived in Khojavand city within the next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been presented with the keys to their houses, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

After welcoming the families, employees of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provided them with detailed information about the dangers posed by mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ceremony of presenting the keys was attended by employees of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, and other officials.

The families happily accepted the keys and settled into their homes.

At this stage, 163 people (41 families) were relocated to the city. Prior to that, the families had temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, camps, unfinished and administrative buildings in various areas of the country.

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12:14

The next group of former internally displaced persons has arrived home to Khojavand city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

At this stage, 41 families, comprising 163 people, have been resettled to the city.

The relocated families represent families who had been temporarily settled in different regions of Azerbaijan, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

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11:52

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavand city.

This was announced by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

According to the report, at this stage, 41 families (163 people) are being relocated to the city of Khojavand.

The relocated persons are families temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Will be updated