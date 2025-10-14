Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia join forces to set up road transport working group (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The special working group on road transport, consisting of representatives of the customs, border, and transport authorities of Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia, will be established, the communiqué of the trilateral meeting on cooperation in the field of transport, energy, and customs said, Trend reports.

The document emphasized the satisfaction of the parties with the signing of the statute for the trilateral working group on customs cooperation, aimed at promoting transit transportation between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Russian Federation.

It also highlighted the importance of completing the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway line and the related rail terminal, which are key components of the North-South International Transport Corridor.

During the meeting, the sides noted the significance of finalizing the construction of the Aghband-Kalala highway bridge over the Araz River, as well as border checkpoint facilities, as important steps toward strengthening trilateral relations.

